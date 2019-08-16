See All Nephrologists in Torrance, CA
Dr. Mahdi Yazdany, MD

Nephrology
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mahdi Yazdany, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Yazdany works at Torrance Memorial Medical Center CAR in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Torrance Memorial Medical Center
    3330 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 891-6623
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Internal Medicine and Nephrology Medical Group
    2841 Lomita Blvd Ste 215, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 379-2860

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital
  • Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 16, 2019
    Dr. Yazdany is one of the best doctor's my husband has. His bedside manner is excellent!
    Paulette Stelly for Victor Stelly — Aug 16, 2019
    Specialties

    Nephrology
    19 years of experience
    English
    1316109911
    Education & Certifications

    TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yazdany has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yazdany has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yazdany works at Torrance Memorial Medical Center CAR in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Yazdany’s profile.

    Dr. Yazdany has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yazdany on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Yazdany has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yazdany.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yazdany, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yazdany appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

