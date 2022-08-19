Dr. Mahdi Taha, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahdi Taha, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mahdi Taha, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta.
Dr. Taha works at
Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Delray Beach5130 Linton Blvd Ste B4, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 808-0098
Hospital Affiliations
- CTCA Atlanta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
As a 86 year old I have had many doctors in my life time but I would have to put Dr Taha at the top of the list. Words such as caring, kindness and considerate would only scratch the surface in describing Dr Taha. I have been a patient of his for 21 months and I always leave his office with a feeling that I am a member of his family. He always gives me the positive feeling that everything will turn out well. I would wish that everyone was fortunate to be cared for by someone like Dr Taha.
About Dr. Mahdi Taha, DO
- Oncology
- English
- 1346488061
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taha accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Taha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.