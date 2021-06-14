Dr. Mahdi Rostamizadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rostamizadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahdi Rostamizadeh, MD
Overview
Dr. Mahdi Rostamizadeh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Rostamizadeh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Valley Retina Institute1309 E Ridge Rd Ste 3, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 631-8875
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rostamizadeh?
I had a emergency with my eye on a Friday at 4:45 pm My eye doctor of 33 years office said for me to come in on Monday. Dr. Rostamizadeh had me come in and addressed the problem. Explain everything and eased my fears.
About Dr. Mahdi Rostamizadeh, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1053654384
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rostamizadeh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rostamizadeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rostamizadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rostamizadeh works at
Dr. Rostamizadeh has seen patients for Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) , Vitreous Hemorrhage and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rostamizadeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rostamizadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rostamizadeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rostamizadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rostamizadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.