Overview

Dr. Mahdi Rostamizadeh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Rostamizadeh works at Neuroscience Institute in McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) , Vitreous Hemorrhage and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.