Overview

Dr. Mahboobur Rahman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from ROSTOV MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Rahman works at Mahboobur Rahman MD & Gopa Rahman MD in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.