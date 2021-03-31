See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Englewood, NJ
Dr. Maham Qureshi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Maham Qureshi, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Maham Qureshi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They graduated from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.

Dr. Qureshi works at Endocrinology Consultants in Englewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Hugh Melnick, MD
Dr. Hugh Melnick, MD
8 (186)
View Profile
Dr. Geny George, MD
Dr. Geny George, MD
10 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Endocrinology Consultants
    199 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 567-8008
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
  • Holy Name Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
VAP Lipid Testing
Abnormal Thyroid
Acromegaly
VAP Lipid Testing
Abnormal Thyroid
Acromegaly

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly Chevron Icon
Adrenal Cortex Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Hyperfunction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Hypofunction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Hyperplasia, Congenital, Due to 11-Beta-Hydroxylase Deficiency Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Adrenal Medulla Tumor Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cushing's Disease Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Deficiency-Induced Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Familial Combined Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Familial Primary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypercholesterolemia Due to LDL Receptor Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypercholesterolemia, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Hypercholesterolemia, Autosomal Recessive Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension in Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroid Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism, Familial, Isolated Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism, X-Linked Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Primary Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Secondary Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Qureshi?

    Mar 31, 2021
    My primary referred me to Dr. Q. I’m glad I went. She was so knowledgeable and really listened to me!
    — Mar 31, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Maham Qureshi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Maham Qureshi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Qureshi to family and friends

    Dr. Qureshi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Qureshi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Maham Qureshi, MD.

    About Dr. Maham Qureshi, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215370028
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University - Montefiore Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University, Internal Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Philadelphia
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maham Qureshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qureshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Qureshi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Qureshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Qureshi works at Endocrinology Consultants in Englewood, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Qureshi’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Qureshi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qureshi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qureshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qureshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Maham Qureshi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.