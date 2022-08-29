Overview

Dr. Mahalakshmi Sadhu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital North and Bethesda North Hospital.



Dr. Sadhu works at Associated Specialists of Internal Medicine in Centerville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.