Dr. Mahalakshmi Honasoge, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mahalakshmi Honasoge, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Novi, MI. They completed their fellowship with Henry Ford Hospital
Dr. Honasoge works at
Locations
Henry Ford Medical Center - Columbus39450 W 12 Mile Rd Fl 2, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (800) 436-7936
Henry Ford Lab Gynob3031 W Grand Blvd Ste 800, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 916-2151
Henry Ford Medical Center - Bloomfield Twp1961 S Telegraph Rd, Bloomfield Township, MI 48302 Directions (800) 436-7936
Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane19401 Hubbard Dr, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (313) 982-8245MondayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I couldn’t have been happier. She is very kind and compassionate. She took me seriously from day one and saved my life.
About Dr. Mahalakshmi Honasoge, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Providence Hospital
- Victoria Hosp
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Honasoge has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Honasoge accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Honasoge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Honasoge has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Honasoge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Honasoge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Honasoge.
