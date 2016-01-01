See All Pediatricians in El Paso, TX
Overview

Dr. Maha Salloum, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from University of Tichreen and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.

Dr. Salloum works at El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road
    7102 WESTWIND DR, El Paso, TX 79912

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Del Sol Medical Center
  Las Palmas Medical Center
  The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Cough
Dehydration
Ear Ache
Enteritis
Fever
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Laryngitis
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Obesity
Otitis Media
Overweight
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Rash
Sinusitis
Tonsillitis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Maha Salloum, MD

    Specialties
    Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1013024579
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    University of Tichreen
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maha Salloum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Salloum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salloum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Salloum works at El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road in El Paso, TX.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Salloum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salloum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salloum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

