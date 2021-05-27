See All Psychiatrists in Ashburn, VA
Dr. Maha Abdel-Kader, MD

Psychiatry
Dr. Maha Abdel-Kader, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ashburn, VA. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO.

Dr. Abdel-Kader works at Potomac Psychological Center in Ashburn, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Potomac Psychological center
    21001 Sycolin Rd Ste 360, Ashburn, VA 20147
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Binge Eating Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Binge Eating Disorder

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    May 27, 2021
    I have been seeing Dr. AK for years, she always listens and has a very calming bedside manner. I wouldn’t want to see anyone else
    RMY — May 27, 2021
    • Psychiatry
    • English, Arabic
    • 1730172065
    • Albert Einstein Med Center
    • KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
    • Psychiatry
