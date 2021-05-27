Dr. Maha Abdel-Kader, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdel-Kader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maha Abdel-Kader, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maha Abdel-Kader, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ashburn, VA. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO.
Dr. Abdel-Kader works at
Potomac Psychological center21001 Sycolin Rd Ste 360, Ashburn, VA 20147 Directions (703) 858-7838Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been seeing Dr. AK for years, she always listens and has a very calming bedside manner. I wouldn’t want to see anyone else
- Psychiatry
- English, Arabic
- Albert Einstein Med Center
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
- Psychiatry
