Dr. Maha Abboud, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maha Abboud, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Dr. Abboud works at
Locations
The Endrocrinlogy Specialists1200 S York St, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (708) 345-2211
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Macneal Hospital
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I went online to find an endocrinologist in the area that I live in. After reading about Dr Abboud I decided to make an appointment. I have been going to her for many years now if it wasn’t for Dr. Abboud I never would’ve gotten my A1c number back to the normal range. I have lost 30 pounds and have been able to keep it off for two years. Dr Abboud is a very kind, patient. She answers any questions that I have. I never feel rushed. Her staff is very polite and friendly.
About Dr. Maha Abboud, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Arabic
- 1346208956
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Christ Hospital & Medical Center
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
