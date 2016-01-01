Overview

Dr. Magnus Ikhinmwin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from University Of Lagos and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.



Dr. Ikhinmwin works at Northern Virginia Nephrology Associates, PC in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.