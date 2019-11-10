See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Naples, FL
Dr. Magid Al-Kimawi, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (8)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Magid Al-Kimawi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from KING ABDUL AZIZ UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND ALLIED SCIENCE and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.

Dr. Al-Kimawi works at NCH Orthopedics in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Naples Community Hospital
    1285 Creekside Blvd E Unit 102, Naples, FL 34109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 624-0960
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NCH Baker Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fibromyalgia
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Fibromyalgia
Back Pain
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 10, 2019
    Dr. Al-Kimawi is my new Pain Specialist. After a thorough first meeting and review of my left side Sciatica (pain level around a 6-7 and right side Sacroilliac (pain level about a strong 7), we set up an appointment for two epidurals at one time if the MRI supported his professional judgement, which it did. I have never had that done before. I was wondering why it had never been done before in the last 20 years that both sides have been problematic. The procedure's were done very professionally, with both the Doctor and nurses doing their best to put me at ease, in that I don't like needles. The pain started to go down after a few days and steadily disappeared after a few weeks. I have waited over two and one half months before writing this review to see if the intermediate results have continued at zero which they have. A Five Star review is deserved by Dr Al-Kimawi and team. Given my life style which is much too physically active for a person my age and muscle structure.
    S. Myers — Nov 10, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Magid Al-Kimawi, MD
    About Dr. Magid Al-Kimawi, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, Arabic
    • 1487819686
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • KING ABDUL AZIZ UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND ALLIED SCIENCE
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Al-Kimawi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Al-Kimawi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Al-Kimawi works at NCH Orthopedics in Naples, FL. View the full address on Dr. Al-Kimawi’s profile.

    Dr. Al-Kimawi has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Kimawi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Kimawi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Kimawi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Kimawi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Kimawi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

