Dr. Magid Al-Kimawi, MD
Overview
Dr. Magid Al-Kimawi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from KING ABDUL AZIZ UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND ALLIED SCIENCE and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Dr. Al-Kimawi works at
Locations
Naples Community Hospital1285 Creekside Blvd E Unit 102, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 624-0960Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Al-Kimawi is my new Pain Specialist. After a thorough first meeting and review of my left side Sciatica (pain level around a 6-7 and right side Sacroilliac (pain level about a strong 7), we set up an appointment for two epidurals at one time if the MRI supported his professional judgement, which it did. I have never had that done before. I was wondering why it had never been done before in the last 20 years that both sides have been problematic. The procedure's were done very professionally, with both the Doctor and nurses doing their best to put me at ease, in that I don't like needles. The pain started to go down after a few days and steadily disappeared after a few weeks. I have waited over two and one half months before writing this review to see if the intermediate results have continued at zero which they have. A Five Star review is deserved by Dr Al-Kimawi and team. Given my life style which is much too physically active for a person my age and muscle structure.
About Dr. Magid Al-Kimawi, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1487819686
Education & Certifications
- KING ABDUL AZIZ UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND ALLIED SCIENCE
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
