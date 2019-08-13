Dr. Maggie Wilkes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilkes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maggie Wilkes, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maggie Wilkes, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Roper Hospital.
East Cooper Park West Family Medicine3510 N Highway 17 Ste 320, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466 Directions (843) 958-2555
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners Behavioral Medicine2097 Henry Tecklenburg Dr Ste 211W, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 958-2555
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Roper Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
She’s the third psychiatrist I ever seen and she got the first place with me. She’s very knowledgeable and nice person!!!!
About Dr. Maggie Wilkes, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1245524610
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
