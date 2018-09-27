See All Podiatrists in Hellertown, PA
Dr. Maggie Solimeo, DPM

Podiatry
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Maggie Solimeo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hellertown, PA. They completed their residency with GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPITAL

Dr. Solimeo works at Feet First Podiatry in Hellertown, PA with other offices in Lansdale, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Feet First Podiatry
    924 MAIN ST, Hellertown, PA 18055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Feet First Podiatry
    2010 N Broad St Ste 200, Lansdale, PA 19446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Maggie Solimeo, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1538327416
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPITAL
Internship
  • Aria Health-Frankford Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Maggie Solimeo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solimeo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Solimeo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Solimeo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Solimeo has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solimeo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Solimeo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solimeo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solimeo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solimeo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

