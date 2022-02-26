See All Neurologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Maggie Morr, MD

Neurology
3 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maggie Morr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Tbilisi State Med Institute Tbilisi Georgia.

Dr. Morr works at Health Care Physical Therapy PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Health Care Physical Therapy PC
    380 88th St, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 748-5482
    Asya Benin MD LLC
    2116 Avenue P, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 338-1616
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Vertigo
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

Vertigo Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Maggie Morr, MD

    • Neurology
    • English, Georgian
    • 1255332524
    Education & Certifications

    • Tbilisi State Med Institute Tbilisi Georgia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maggie Morr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morr works at Health Care Physical Therapy PC in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Morr’s profile.

    Dr. Morr has seen patients for Vertigo, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Morr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

