Dr. Maggie Dinome, MD
Dr. Maggie Dinome, MD is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Breast Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Duke Cancer Center At Macon Pond4101 Macon Pond Rd, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 781-7070
Core Surgery Center Inc2336 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 304, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (424) 259-8791
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
There are not enough wonderful things I can say about Dr. Maggie Dinome. She has the greatest compassion of any dr I have ever met and truly cares for her patients. She always took the extra time to explain my options in great detail. She is a skilled and thoughtful surgeon. She performed a bilateral masectomy on me in January 2022 and used the same incision on my right to access my lymph nodes and she also used the same incision from my left breast to install my port. I am so grateful and thankful to have met her and I feel she gave me the best care and opportunity for a second chance on life.
- Breast Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1477589851
- UCLA Med Center
- Brigham And Womens Hosp/harvard Med School
- Brigham and Womens Hosp/Harvard
- Duke University
- Yale University
Dr. Dinome has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dinome accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dinome has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Dinome. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dinome.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dinome, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dinome appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.