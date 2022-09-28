Overview

Dr. Maggie Chen, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.



Dr. Chen works at WEN-TSANG KU M D in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.