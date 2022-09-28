Dr. Maggie Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Nephrologists
- CA
- San Jose
- Dr. Maggie Chen, MD
Dr. Maggie Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maggie Chen, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Chen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
San Jose Nephrology Medical Practice2360 McKee Rd Ste 10, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 729-7128
-
2
Tully Dialysis1290 Tully Rd, San Jose, CA 95122 Directions (408) 729-7128
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Postherpetic Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Wellness Examination
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Administrative Physical
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dysentery
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Genital Warts
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Nail and Nail Bed Infection
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Overactive Bladder
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Skin Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Warts
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Chen?
I see Dr Chen every month she’s always looking out to make sure that my health is good
About Dr. Maggie Chen, MD
- Nephrology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1649470683
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Anemia, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.