Overview

Dr. Maggie Chau, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose and O'Connor Hospital.



Dr. Chau works at Maggie Chau, DO in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.