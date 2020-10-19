See All Family Doctors in Blacksburg, VA
Family Medicine
4 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Maggie Belton, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. 

Dr. Belton works at MDVIP - Blacksburg, Virginia in Blacksburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    MDVIP - Blacksburg, Virginia
    810 Hospital Dr, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 552-8564

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Low Back Pain
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 19, 2020
    Dr. Belton is a top notch physician. I have been a nurse for over 50 years. She is probably one of the most concerned and caring Dr. I have ever met. She is thorough, she listens, she does not rush and she addresses all my concerns. She also sees my husband and he is as happy with her as well for the same reasons. I also would recommend her because of the staff she keeps. If there is an issue with the pharmacy they take care of it. I am always scheduled asap and I do not wait long in the waiting room. She has referred me to other physicians that have all met my needs as a patient quickly. Dr. Belton goes above and beyond to make sure all my questions are answered and is always available when I need her. We intend to keep Dr. Belton as our Dr. and will recommend her for anyone to see for a general practitioner.
    Janet Kos — Oct 19, 2020
    About Dr. Maggie Belton, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801023346
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice/OMT
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maggie Belton, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Belton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Belton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Belton works at MDVIP - Blacksburg, Virginia in Blacksburg, VA. View the full address on Dr. Belton’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Belton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

