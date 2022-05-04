Overview

Dr. Maggi Smith, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Saint Anne Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Toledo Clinic in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.