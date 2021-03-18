Overview

Dr. Maggi Forgue, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's.



Dr. Forgue works at Trinity Health Medical Group in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.