See All Psychiatrists in East Setauket, NY
Dr. Magery Satish, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Magery Satish, MD

Psychiatry
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Magery Satish, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.

They frequently treat conditions like Autism, ADHD and-or ADD and Impulse Control Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Robert Thompson, PMHNP-BC
Robert Thompson, PMHNP-BC
8 (5)
View Profile
Rose Peterson, NPP
Rose Peterson, NPP
6 (43)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    100 S Jersey Ave Unit 23, East Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 246-5031

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Autism
ADHD and-or ADD
Impulse Control Disorders
Autism
ADHD and-or ADD
Impulse Control Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Satish?

    Dec 04, 2016
    One of the best psychiatrists for children with disabilities on Eastern L.I.
    Jean in Westhampton, NY — Dec 04, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Magery Satish, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Magery Satish, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Satish to family and friends

    Dr. Satish's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Satish

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Magery Satish, MD.

    About Dr. Magery Satish, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730228800
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Magery Satish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Satish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Satish has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Satish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Satish has seen patients for Autism, ADHD and-or ADD and Impulse Control Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Satish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Satish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Satish.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Satish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Satish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Magery Satish, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.