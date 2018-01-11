Overview

Dr. Maged Tanios, MD is a Pulmonologist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Tanios works at Maged A Tanios MD Inc in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.