Dr. Maged Tanios, MD
Overview
Dr. Maged Tanios, MD is a Pulmonologist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.
Locations
Maged A. Tanios MD Inc.3605 Long Beach Blvd Ste 405, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (562) 464-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- LACare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor.
About Dr. Maged Tanios, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1639128556
Education & Certifications
- Tufts New England Med Center
- Henry Ford Hospital
- University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Tanios has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tanios accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tanios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tanios has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tanios on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tanios speaks Arabic and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanios. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanios.
