Dr. Maged Soliman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maged Soliman, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Tanta Faculty of Medicine.
Dr. Soliman works at
Stony Brook University Hospital101 Nicolls Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Directions (631) 444-2975
East Islip99 E Main St Ste 1, East Islip, NY 11730 Directions (631) 277-4000
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- Long Island Jewish Hosp-A Einstein
- Stony Brook Univ Hosp
- Tanta Faculty of Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Soliman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soliman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soliman works at
Dr. Soliman speaks Arabic and Spanish.
