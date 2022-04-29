Overview

Dr. Maged Samaan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Deltona, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Asyut and is affiliated with Adventhealth Fish Memorial.



Dr. Samaan works at WellMed at Deltona in Deltona, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.