Dr. Mina has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maged Mina, MB CHB
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maged Mina, MB CHB is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Ain Shams University and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Mina works at
Locations
Eman Mina M.d. P.A.18626 Hardy Oak Blvd Ste 230, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 402-6561
Baptist Medical Center111 Dallas St, San Antonio, TX 78205 Directions (210) 375-7790
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mina is an exceptional anesthesiologist and pain management doctor. I was being taken in for an emergency surgery and asked to pray first beforehand. The anesthesiologist said “I will pray with you”. Due to the pain from the surgery my surgeon suggested I see a pain management Dr. I went to a visit and the Dr recognized me, he was Dr Mina. Dr Mina is personable and professional. He listens to you and cares enough about you to pray with you and comfort you. Thank you Dr Mina for all that you do to take care of me.
About Dr. Maged Mina, MB CHB
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1184618472
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Med School At Houston
- Ain Shams University
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
