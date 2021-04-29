Overview

Dr. Maged Hosny, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Milford, DE. They graduated from Kasr Alainy / Cairo University and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, Beebe Medical Center, Christiana Hospital and TidalHealth Nanticoke.



Dr. Hosny works at Peninsula Allergy & Asthma Associates, PA Milford, DE 19963 in Milford, DE with other offices in Dover, DE and Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.