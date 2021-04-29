Dr. Maged Hosny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hosny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maged Hosny, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maged Hosny, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Milford, DE. They graduated from Kasr Alainy / Cairo University and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, Beebe Medical Center, Christiana Hospital and TidalHealth Nanticoke.
1
Peninsula Allergy & Asthma Associates, PA Milford, DE 199632000 Brent Jordan Way, Milford, DE 19963 Directions (302) 422-2124
2
Rheumatology Center260 Beiser Blvd Ste 201, Dover, DE 19904 Directions (302) 678-7438
3
Rheumatology Center Of Delaware, LLC4512 Kirkwood Hwy Ste 300B, Wilmington, DE 19808 Directions (302) 994-2345
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
- Beebe Medical Center
- Christiana Hospital
- TidalHealth Nanticoke
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
First Osteoarthritis Visit Doctor is awesome Felt very comfortable Great staff also
- Rheumatology
- English, Arabic
- University Rochester
- Muhlenberg Hosp
- Kasr Alainy / Cairo University
