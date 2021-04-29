See All Rheumatologists in Milford, DE
Dr. Maged Hosny, MD

Rheumatology
3.5 (39)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maged Hosny, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Milford, DE. They graduated from Kasr Alainy / Cairo University and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, Beebe Medical Center, Christiana Hospital and TidalHealth Nanticoke.

Dr. Hosny works at Peninsula Allergy & Asthma Associates, PA Milford, DE 19963 in Milford, DE with other offices in Dover, DE and Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Peninsula Allergy & Asthma Associates, PA Milford, DE 19963
    2000 Brent Jordan Way, Milford, DE 19963 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 422-2124
  2. 2
    Rheumatology Center
    260 Beiser Blvd Ste 201, Dover, DE 19904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 678-7438
  3. 3
    Rheumatology Center Of Delaware, LLC
    4512 Kirkwood Hwy Ste 300B, Wilmington, DE 19808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 994-2345

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
  • Beebe Medical Center
  • Christiana Hospital
  • TidalHealth Nanticoke


Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoporosis

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. Maged Hosny, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326003351
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Rochester
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Muhlenberg Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Kasr Alainy / Cairo University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maged Hosny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hosny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hosny has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hosny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hosny has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hosny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Hosny. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hosny.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hosny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hosny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

