Overview

Dr. Maged Hamza, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO.



Dr. Hamza works at Southern Internal Medicine in Lake City, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL, Tampa, FL and Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.