Dr. Maged Hamza, MD
Dr. Maged Hamza, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO.
Southern Internal Medicine Pllc404 NW Hall of Fame Dr, Lake City, FL 32055 Directions (386) 287-0410Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Physician Partners of America11705 San Jose Blvd Ste 110, Jacksonville, FL 32223 Directions (904) 292-2700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 3450 E Fletcher Ave, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 878-6850
- 4 721 Fairfax Ave Fl 3, Norfolk, VA 23507 Directions (757) 446-5915
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I was a patient of Dr. Hamza's for many years. He is the best do
- Pain Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1871551580
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
Dr. Hamza has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hamza speaks Arabic.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamza. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamza.
