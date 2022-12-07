See All Ophthalmologists in Boynton Beach, FL
Dr. Maged Habib, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (215)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Maged Habib, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with La St University Eye Center

Dr. Habib works at Boynton Eye Institute in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Keratitis and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    L. David Richards Jr Optometric Physician
    2300 S Congress Ave Ste 102, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 742-1944

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Keratitis
Eye Infections
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Keratitis
Eye Infections

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 215 ratings
    Patient Ratings (215)
    5 Star
    (202)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 07, 2022
    Had cataracts and glaucoma before visiting Dr Habib. With surgery my cataracts are gone, and eye pressure is now normal. As part of the procedure lenses were inserted. It's a pleasure no longer wearing glasses. It's nearly three years from the surgery and my eyes feel good and my vision is excellent, near and far. Dr. Habib is a caring Dr. and changed my life for the better.
    Al Levy — Dec 07, 2022
    About Dr. Maged Habib, MD

    Ophthalmology
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French Creole and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    1508867540
    • 1508867540
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • La St University Eye Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Nassau County Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Med Center
    Internship
    Ain Shams University
    • Ain Shams University
    Undergraduate School
    Ophthalmology
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maged Habib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Habib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Habib has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Habib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Habib works at Boynton Eye Institute in Boynton Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Habib’s profile.

    Dr. Habib has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Keratitis and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Habib on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Habib speaks Arabic, French Creole and Spanish.

    215 patients have reviewed Dr. Habib. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habib.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Habib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Habib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

