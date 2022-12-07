Dr. Maged Habib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Habib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maged Habib, MD
Overview
Dr. Maged Habib, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with La St University Eye Center
Dr. Habib works at
Locations
-
1
L. David Richards Jr Optometric Physician2300 S Congress Ave Ste 102, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Directions (561) 742-1944
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Humana
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Habib?
Had cataracts and glaucoma before visiting Dr Habib. With surgery my cataracts are gone, and eye pressure is now normal. As part of the procedure lenses were inserted. It's a pleasure no longer wearing glasses. It's nearly three years from the surgery and my eyes feel good and my vision is excellent, near and far. Dr. Habib is a caring Dr. and changed my life for the better.
About Dr. Maged Habib, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Arabic, French Creole and Spanish
- 1508867540
Education & Certifications
- La St University Eye Center
- Nassau County Med Center
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Ain Shams University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Habib has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Habib accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Habib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Habib works at
Dr. Habib has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Keratitis and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Habib on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Habib speaks Arabic, French Creole and Spanish.
215 patients have reviewed Dr. Habib. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habib.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Habib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Habib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.