Dr. Maged Guirguis, MD

Pain Management
Dr. Maged Guirguis, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Ain Shams University Faculty of Medicine - Cairo, Egypt and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.

Dr. Guirguis works at Napoleon Pediatrics in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Kenner, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Steroid Injection, Epidural Block, Facet Blocks and Spinal Nerve Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ochsner Health Center - Baptist Napoleon Medical Plaza
    2820 Napoleon Ave Ste 950, New Orleans, LA 70115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 842-5300
    Womens Laser Institute,the
    200 W Esplanade Ave Ste 702, Kenner, LA 70065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 443-9500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Steroid Injection
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Spinal Nerve Block
Steroid Injection
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Spinal Nerve Block

Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Lifecare
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • Employers Health Network
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Care Alliance Pool
    • Health Payors Organization
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Mississippi Health Partners
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Prime Health Services
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Jan 12, 2022
    Dr. Guirguis is very thorough and explains everything very well. I did not feel rushed through my appointments and I feel that he really understands my issues and has been very successful in finding relief for my pain.
    — Jan 12, 2022
    About Dr. Maged Guirguis, MD

    • Pain Management
    • English, Arabic, Arabic and Arabic
    • 1013169549
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation - Cleveland, OH
    • Ain Shams University Hospital - Cairo, Egypt
    • Ain Shams University Faculty of Medicine - Cairo, Egypt
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maged Guirguis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guirguis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guirguis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guirguis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guirguis has seen patients for Steroid Injection, Epidural Block, Facet Blocks and Spinal Nerve Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guirguis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Guirguis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guirguis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guirguis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guirguis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

