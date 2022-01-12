Dr. Maged Guirguis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guirguis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maged Guirguis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maged Guirguis, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Ain Shams University Faculty of Medicine - Cairo, Egypt and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Guirguis works at
Locations
Ochsner Health Center - Baptist Napoleon Medical Plaza2820 Napoleon Ave Ste 950, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 842-5300
Womens Laser Institute,the200 W Esplanade Ave Ste 702, Kenner, LA 70065 Directions (504) 443-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Care Alliance Pool
- Health Payors Organization
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Mississippi Health Partners
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Special Needs Plan
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Guirguis is very thorough and explains everything very well. I did not feel rushed through my appointments and I feel that he really understands my issues and has been very successful in finding relief for my pain.
About Dr. Maged Guirguis, MD
- Pain Management
- English, Arabic
- 1013169549
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation - Cleveland, OH
- Ain Shams University Hospital - Cairo, Egypt
- Ain Shams University Faculty of Medicine - Cairo, Egypt
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guirguis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guirguis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guirguis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guirguis has seen patients for Steroid Injection, Epidural Block, Facet Blocks and Spinal Nerve Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guirguis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Guirguis speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Guirguis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guirguis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guirguis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guirguis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.