Overview

Dr. Maged George, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS.



Dr. George works at Thousand Oaks Pediatrics in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.