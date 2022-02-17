Overview

Dr. Maged Boutros, MD is an Integrative Medicine Specialist in Maywood, NJ. They specialize in Integrative Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Saba University School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Boutros works at Prevention Clinics LLC in Maywood, NJ with other offices in Clifton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.