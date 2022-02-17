Dr. Maged Boutros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boutros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maged Boutros, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maged Boutros, MD is an Integrative Medicine Specialist in Maywood, NJ. They specialize in Integrative Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Saba University School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.
Locations
Prevention Clinics LLC57 W Pleasant Ave, Maywood, NJ 07607 Directions (201) 689-4630Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Prevention Clinics1033 Us-46 Ste G1, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 765-6564
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Boutros and his staff gives the best service you can ask for
About Dr. Maged Boutros, MD
- Integrative Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1497785281
Education & Certifications
- Saba University School of Medicine - M.D.
