Dr. Maged Boutros, MD

Integrative Medicine
5 (88)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maged Boutros, MD is an Integrative Medicine Specialist in Maywood, NJ. They specialize in Integrative Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Saba University School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Boutros works at Prevention Clinics LLC in Maywood, NJ with other offices in Clifton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Prevention Clinics LLC
    57 W Pleasant Ave, Maywood, NJ 07607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 689-4630
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Prevention Clinics
    1033 Us-46 Ste G1, Clifton, NJ 07013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 765-6564

Hospital Affiliations
  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Allergic Reaction
Athlete's Foot
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Allergic Reaction
Athlete's Foot

Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Captique™ Injection Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sculptra Injection Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 88 ratings
    Patient Ratings (88)
    5 Star
    (86)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 17, 2022
    Dr. Boutros and his staff gives the best service you can ask for
    Dawn R. — Feb 17, 2022
    About Dr. Maged Boutros, MD

    Specialties
    • Integrative Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1497785281
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Saba University School of Medicine - M.D.
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maged Boutros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boutros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boutros has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boutros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    88 patients have reviewed Dr. Boutros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boutros.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boutros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boutros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

