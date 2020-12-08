Dr. Bakr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maged Bakr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maged Bakr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Naples, FL. They completed their fellowship with Norwalk Hospital
Dr. Bakr works at
Collier Heart Group Pllc311 Tamiami Trl N Ste 304, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 624-2730
Office15420 Collier Blvd, Naples, FL 34120 Directions (239) 624-0600
Nchmd Inc1285 Creekside Blvd E Unit 102, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 624-2730Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
- NCH Baker Downtown
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent. I have CMML with a platelet count of 46 and he performed a colonoscopy removing six polyps with no after effects and no bleeding. He thought he saw an irregularity and ordered a CT scan as a follow up. Very thorough.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Norwalk Hospital
- Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Bakr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bakr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bakr has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bakr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bakr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bakr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bakr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bakr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.