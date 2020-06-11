Overview

Dr. Maged Amine, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Ain Shamis University|Ain Shams University-Cairo and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.



Dr. Amine works at Houston Methodist DeBakey Cardiology Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.