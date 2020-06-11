Dr. Maged Amine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maged Amine, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Ain Shamis University|Ain Shams University-Cairo and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.
Houston Methodist DeBakey Cardiology Associates18220 State Highway 249 Ste 400, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 737-0950
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Amine is very compassionate and caring. Takes the time to listen. His staff was very very helpful and courteous.
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook|State University of New York Health Science Center-Brooklyn
- Shadyside Hospital Medical Center
- Ain Shamis University|Ain Shams University-Cairo
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
Dr. Amine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Amine using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Amine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amine has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Amine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.