Dr. Magdy Shady

Neurosurgery
2.5 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Magdy Shady is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They graduated from Mansoura Sch Med and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital, Mather Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.

Dr. Shady works at Neuro Brain & Spine Surgery Pc in Stony Brook, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neuro Brain & Spine Surgery Pc
    2500 Nesconset Hwy Bldg 1, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 751-2700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Community Hospital
  • Mather Hospital
  • St. Catherine of Siena Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Keratosis Pilaris Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.7
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(6)
Apr 23, 2020
Excellent to take care of all my lower back issues
— Apr 23, 2020
Photo: Dr. Magdy Shady
About Dr. Magdy Shady

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Languages Spoken
  • English, Arabic and Arabic
NPI Number
  • 1073556437
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Lincoln Med
Residency
  • U Hosp Sask
Internship
  • Mansoura U Hosp
Medical Education
  • Mansoura Sch Med
Board Certifications
  • Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Magdy Shady is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Shady has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Shady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shady works at Neuro Brain & Spine Surgery Pc in Stony Brook, NY. View the full address on Dr. Shady’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shady. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shady.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

