Dr. Magdy Milad, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Ann and Robert H Lurie Childrens Hospital Of Chicago, John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Milad works at Northwestern Medicine Center For Complex Gynecology in Chicago, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL, Deerfield, IL and Lake Forest, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.