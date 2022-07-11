Dr. Magdy Milad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Magdy Milad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Magdy Milad, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Ann and Robert H Lurie Childrens Hospital Of Chicago, John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Milad works at
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Center for Comprehensive Gynecology259 E Erie St Ste 2450, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 694-6447
-
2
Glenview2701 Patriot Blvd, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 535-7057
-
3
Northwestern Medical Group350 S Waukegan Rd Ste 200, Deerfield, IL 60015 Directions (847) 535-7057
-
4
Hunter Center for Women's Health660 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 300, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 535-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Ann and Robert H Lurie Childrens Hospital Of Chicago
- John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Milad is top-notch, all around. He is extremely educated, professional, talented, and gifted. Along with that he has amazing bedside manner. He truly cares about his patients - I could cry writing about how wonderful he is. He held my hand until I fell asleep for my latest surgery with him. He has made my quality of life better.
About Dr. Magdy Milad, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1710995311
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Wayne State Univ Som
- University of Michigan
