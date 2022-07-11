See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Magdy Milad, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Magdy Milad, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Magdy Milad, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Ann and Robert H Lurie Childrens Hospital Of Chicago, John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Milad works at Northwestern Medicine Center For Complex Gynecology in Chicago, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL, Deerfield, IL and Lake Forest, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Center for Comprehensive Gynecology
    259 E Erie St Ste 2450, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 694-6447
  2. 2
    Glenview
    2701 Patriot Blvd, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 535-7057
  3. 3
    Northwestern Medical Group
    350 S Waukegan Rd Ste 200, Deerfield, IL 60015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 535-7057
  4. 4
    Hunter Center for Women's Health
    660 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 300, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 535-8300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ann and Robert H Lurie Childrens Hospital Of Chicago
  • John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital
  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Chronic Pelvic Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tubal Adhesion Chevron Icon
Tubal Block Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
Vaginal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal Septum Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Principal Life
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Viant

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Milad?

    Jul 11, 2022
    Dr. Milad is top-notch, all around. He is extremely educated, professional, talented, and gifted. Along with that he has amazing bedside manner. He truly cares about his patients - I could cry writing about how wonderful he is. He held my hand until I fell asleep for my latest surgery with him. He has made my quality of life better.
    Laurie Miller — Jul 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Magdy Milad, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Magdy Milad, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Milad to family and friends

    Dr. Milad's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Milad

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Magdy Milad, MD.

    About Dr. Magdy Milad, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710995311
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State Univ Som
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Magdy Milad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Milad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Milad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Milad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Magdy Milad, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.