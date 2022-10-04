Overview

Dr. Magdy Mikhail, MB BCH is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Merit Health Biloxi and Pascagoula Hospital.



Dr. Mikhail works at Merit Health Medical Group Primary Care Cowan in Gulfport, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.