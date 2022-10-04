Dr. Magdy Mikhail, MB BCH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mikhail is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Magdy Mikhail, MB BCH is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Merit Health Biloxi and Pascagoula Hospital.
Locations
Merit Health Medical Group Primary Care Cowan1107 Cowan Rd Ste C, Gulfport, MS 39507 Directions (228) 822-6470
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health Biloxi
- Pascagoula Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
After seeking local MD Dr Mikhail was the first to listen to my complaints and immediately sent me for testing and called me over the weekend to tell me my results. He saved my life
About Dr. Magdy Mikhail, MB BCH
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- West PA Hosp
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Mikhail has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mikhail accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mikhail has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mikhail speaks Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mikhail. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mikhail.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mikhail, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mikhail appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.