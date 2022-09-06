Dr. Magdy Iskander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iskander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Magdy Iskander, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Magdy Iskander, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Boardman, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Kasr Alainy / Cairo University and is affiliated with Grove City Medical Center, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital, Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center, Surgical Hospital At Southwoods, Trumbull Regional Medical Center and UPMC Horizon - Greenville.
Locations
Magdy K Iskander MD250 Debartolo Pl, Boardman, OH 44512 Directions (330) 759-8712
Magdy k iskander, MD,MPH4300 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44505 Directions (330) 759-8712
Hospital Affiliations
- Grove City Medical Center
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
- Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center
- Surgical Hospital At Southwoods
- Trumbull Regional Medical Center
- UPMC Horizon - Greenville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
At each of my visits to Southwoods Health where Dr. Iskander practices, I have found everyone from the security people to the medical assistants pleasant, kind, and willing to help the patients. No one here ever has an unpleasant attitude. I think it's just the culture here. As for Dr. Iskander, he is the epitome of a great doctor. I have been his patient for over 20 years, and consider myself blessed to have his good care. Dr. Iskander is very kind, patient, and genuinely wants to help his patients. You can tell that he enjoys patient care. I wish all doctors were more like him.
About Dr. Magdy Iskander, MD
- Rheumatology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1861550691
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Metropolitan General Hospital
- St Elizabeth Med Center
- Cairo U Hosps
- Kasr Alainy / Cairo University
- Faculty Of Science, Cairo University
- Internal Medicine
