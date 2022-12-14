Dr. Magdolna Solti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Magdolna Solti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Magdolna Solti, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They completed their fellowship with Hem One
Dr. Solti works at
Locations
Compass Oncology210 SE 136TH AVE, Vancouver, WA 98684 Directions (360) 944-9889
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
- Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Managed Healthcare Northwest
- Medicaid of Oregon
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Solti explained to me and my daughter about my healthDr. Solti is very through. She makes you feel relaxed and does not rush to talk with her patient. She is caring and knowledgeable. Would recommend dr. Solti. I to 10. Dr, Solti is a 10.
About Dr. Magdolna Solti, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Hungarian
- 1629062542
Education & Certifications
- Hem One
- Huron Hosp-Cleveland Clin Hlth Sys
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solti accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solti works at
Dr. Solti has seen patients for Anemia, Osteosarcoma and Myeloma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Solti speaks Hungarian.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Solti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.