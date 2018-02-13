Dr. Sourour has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Magdi Sourour, MD
Dr. Magdi Sourour, MD is a Pulmonologist in Rockville Centre, NY.
Stefan Berger MD2000 N Village Ave Ste 208, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 766-7655
Brahmananda R Yadlapalli, MD520 Franklin Ave Ste 127, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 766-1466
- Mercy Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
My dad was in hospital 2x last year. Dr. Sourour was there every step of the way! At a point, I thought I was going to lose him. Dr. Sourour stepped up & turned everything around! The next day, he was taken off the breathing machine, eating food & being evaluated by physical therapy! It was an emotional roller coaster ride for me. But bc of the good doctor, it was a very short scary ride & has been smooth sailing for my dad since! He’s a good man & an even better doctor! I’m forever grateful!!!
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, French
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Sourour accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sourour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sourour has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sourour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sourour speaks French.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sourour. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sourour.
