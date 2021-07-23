Dr. Magdi Sayegh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sayegh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Magdi Sayegh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Magdi Sayegh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Alden, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Ain Shams University and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Childrens Hospital, Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Sayegh works at
Locations
Chouchani Sayegh & Bagnarello MD LLP12845 Broadway St, Alden, NY 14004 Directions (716) 259-9026
Chouchani, Sayegh, and Bagnarello MD,LLP2780 Delaware Ave Ste 204, Kenmore, NY 14217 Directions (716) 259-8220
Copley Stanford S MD30 N Union Rd Ste 101, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 633-6363
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Childrens Hospital
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
- Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Independent Health
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I needed to have a highly specialized surgery for which I was referred to Dr. Sayegh. Though I had never before seen him and was quite anxious, he immediately made me feel welcome, relaxed as much as possible, and I was confident of his abilities. He did an outstanding job on my surgery and is now my OB/GYN. I highly recommend this doctor.
About Dr. Magdi Sayegh, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
Education & Certifications
- Fellow Of The American College Of Obstetricians and Gynecologists
- Sisters of Charity Hospital
- Ain Shams U Med Sch Hosp
- Ain Shams University
- Ain Shams University Hospitals
