Dr. Magdi Sayegh, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (28)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Magdi Sayegh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Alden, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Ain Shams University and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Childrens Hospital, Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.

Dr. Sayegh works at Chouchani Sayegh and Bagnarello MD LLP in Alden, NY with other offices in Kenmore, NY and Buffalo, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Chouchani Sayegh & Bagnarello MD LLP
    12845 Broadway St, Alden, NY 14004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 259-9026
    Chouchani, Sayegh, and Bagnarello MD,LLP
    2780 Delaware Ave Ste 204, Kenmore, NY 14217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 259-8220
    Copley Stanford S MD
    30 N Union Rd Ste 101, Buffalo, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 633-6363

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo General Medical Center
  • Childrens Hospital
  • Kenmore Mercy Hospital
  • Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital
  • Sisters Of Charity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Independent Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 23, 2021
    I needed to have a highly specialized surgery for which I was referred to Dr. Sayegh. Though I had never before seen him and was quite anxious, he immediately made me feel welcome, relaxed as much as possible, and I was confident of his abilities. He did an outstanding job on my surgery and is now my OB/GYN. I highly recommend this doctor.
    About Dr. Magdi Sayegh, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and French
    • 1013901412
    Education & Certifications

    • Fellow Of The American College Of Obstetricians and Gynecologists
    • Sisters of Charity Hospital
    • Ain Shams U Med Sch Hosp
    • Ain Shams University
    • Ain Shams University Hospitals
    Frequently Asked Questions

