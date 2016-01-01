Overview

Dr. Magdi Messiha, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They completed their residency with Hurley Med Ctr-Mich St U



Dr. Messiha works at Pathway Medical Group Inc in Garden Grove, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.