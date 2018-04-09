Dr. Khalil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Magdi Khalil, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Milford, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Saint Mary's Hospital.
Kenneth F. Marici MD PC11 Grove St, New Milford, CT 06776 Directions (860) 354-5511
Surgi-center Anesthesiologists P.c160 Robbins St, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 574-3007
- Danbury Hospital
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent doctor! I find Dr. Khalil to be very warm, explains things well, and is very skilled at what he does.
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1053362467
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
- Gastroenterology
