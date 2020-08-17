Dr. Magdi Gindi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gindi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Magdi Gindi, MD
Overview
Dr. Magdi Gindi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Gindi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hollywood Cross Medical Clinic Inc.1110 N Western Ave Ste 201, Los Angeles, CA 90029 Directions (323) 463-6881
Hospital Affiliations
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gindi?
I've been going to this Hollywood Cross Medical Center for over 36 years both Dr. Magdi & Dr. Nabla Gindi have take such great care of my family & I'm so very Pleased with with Dr. Veronica now too. I go, my children go & now my grandchildren go Thank so very much for being Doctors who Really Care for & about there patients. Your all so very Wonderful I say this with love from a very Greartful Heart??
About Dr. Magdi Gindi, MD
- Family Medicine
- 52 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1700821329
Education & Certifications
- Huntington Mem Hospital
- University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gindi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gindi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gindi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gindi works at
Dr. Gindi speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gindi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gindi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gindi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gindi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.