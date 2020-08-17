Overview

Dr. Magdi Gindi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Gindi works at Hollywood Cross Medical Clinic Inc in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.