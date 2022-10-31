See All General Surgeons in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Magdi Alexander, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (96)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Magdi Alexander, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.

Dr. Alexander works at Magdi G Alexander MD in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Magdi ALexander MD FACS
    50 Bellefontaine St Ste 409, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 431-2710

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital of Southern California

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Appendicitis
Gallstones
Abdominal Pain
Appendicitis
Gallstones
Abdominal Pain

Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Mass Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Adequacy Testing for Arteriovenous Fistula Chevron Icon
Adrenal Cortical Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Adult Development Disorders Chevron Icon
Airway Disorders Chevron Icon
Ampullary Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal Warts Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anterior Vaginal Wall Prolapse Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Apical Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basal Type Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bravo pH Testing Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Burn Care Services Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Trauma Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Mass Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Colic Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Mass Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Condyloma Chevron Icon
Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contracture Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Electrolyte Disorders Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis of Colon Chevron Icon
Endovascular Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Familial Polyposis Chevron Icon
Female Pelvic Disorders Chevron Icon
Fistula Testing Chevron Icon
Follicular Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Functional Dyspepsia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Infundibulocystic Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Intestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Intra-Abdominal Mass Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Removal of Stones from Biliary Tract With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lower Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Malignant Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Mass Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Muscle Diseases Chevron Icon
Myocutaneous Flaps Chevron Icon
Neck Mass Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Obstructive Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cystic Lesions Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatobiliary Disease Chevron Icon
Papillary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Umbilical Blood Cord Sampling (PUBS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Poor Circulation Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Posterior Vaginal Wall Prolapse Chevron Icon
Prolapse Treatment Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectocele Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Scrotal Mass Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Seborrhoea Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stripping of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymus Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Familial Medullary Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Hurthle Cell Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Traumatic Hernia Chevron Icon
Tubular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Upper Airway Obstruction Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Infection Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Access Creation and Care Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Zenker's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • MetLife
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 96 ratings
    Patient Ratings (96)
    5 Star
    (87)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 31, 2022
    I recently accompanied my mom to her visits with Dr. Magdi. He is genuinely a very knowledgeable doctor and an excellent surgeon. He was extremely patient with us and answered all our questions. His office staff is excellent. They are kind and accommodating. I am so glad my mom chose him to perform her surgery.
    Nairie Balian — Oct 31, 2022
    About Dr. Magdi Alexander, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1255378303
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American College Of Surgeons
    Residency
    • Kern Med Ctr/Ucsd
    Internship
    • Kern Med Ctr/ Ucsd
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • California State University Los Angeles
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Magdi Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alexander works at Magdi G Alexander MD in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Dr. Alexander’s profile.

    96 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

