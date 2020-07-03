Dr. Magdalene Szuszkiewicz-Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szuszkiewicz-Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Magdalene Szuszkiewicz-Garcia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Magdalene Szuszkiewicz-Garcia, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center and Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.
Dr. Szuszkiewicz-Garcia works at
Locations
1
Mansfield Office305 Regency Pkwy, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (682) 518-1100
2
Dallas Office221 W Colorado Blvd Ste 943, Dallas, TX 75208 Directions (972) 266-8765
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Love love everything about Dr.Garcia her assistant Steven and staff . They all have made my life so much better living with diabetes. A patient for 6 yrs.
About Dr. Magdalene Szuszkiewicz-Garcia, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English, Polish and Spanish
- 1033311386
Education & Certifications
- U T Southwestern
- Washington Hospital Center/Georgetown University Hospital
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
- Loyola University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Szuszkiewicz-Garcia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Szuszkiewicz-Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Szuszkiewicz-Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Szuszkiewicz-Garcia works at
Dr. Szuszkiewicz-Garcia has seen patients for Hypoglycemia, Diabetes Type 1 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szuszkiewicz-Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Szuszkiewicz-Garcia speaks Polish and Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Szuszkiewicz-Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szuszkiewicz-Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szuszkiewicz-Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szuszkiewicz-Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.