Dr. Magdalene Szuszkiewicz-Garcia, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Magdalene Szuszkiewicz-Garcia, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center and Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.

Dr. Szuszkiewicz-Garcia works at Thyroid Endocrinology and Diabetes in Mansfield, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypoglycemia, Diabetes Type 1 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mansfield Office
    305 Regency Pkwy, Mansfield, TX 76063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (682) 518-1100
    Dallas Office
    221 W Colorado Blvd Ste 943, Dallas, TX 75208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 266-8765

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Dallas Medical Center
  • Methodist Mansfield Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jul 03, 2020
    Love love everything about Dr.Garcia her assistant Steven and staff . They all have made my life so much better living with diabetes. A patient for 6 yrs.
    Sandra Flottmann — Jul 03, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Magdalene Szuszkiewicz-Garcia, MD
    About Dr. Magdalene Szuszkiewicz-Garcia, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Polish and Spanish
    • 1033311386
    Education & Certifications

    • U T Southwestern
    • Washington Hospital Center/Georgetown University Hospital
    • UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
    • Loyola University
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
