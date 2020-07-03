Overview

Dr. Magdalene Szuszkiewicz-Garcia, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center and Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.



Dr. Szuszkiewicz-Garcia works at Thyroid Endocrinology and Diabetes in Mansfield, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypoglycemia, Diabetes Type 1 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.