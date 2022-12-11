Dr. Magdalene Karon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Magdalene Karon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Magdalene Karon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They completed their residency with Bethesda North Hospital
Dr. Karon works at
Locations
Magdalene Karon M.d. Psc160 N Eagle Creek Dr Ste 205, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 277-3135
Anesthesia Associates1 Saint Joseph Dr, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 277-3135MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Karon is excellent- in caring and doctoring. I trust her taking care of my health issues. If I have concerns, she explains results and answers questions so I understand.
About Dr. Magdalene Karon, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1730194978
Education & Certifications
- Bethesda North Hospital
- U Tex Affil Hosp
- Rice University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
