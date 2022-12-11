Overview

Dr. Magdalene Karon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They completed their residency with Bethesda North Hospital



Dr. Karon works at Magdalene Karon M.d. Psc in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, Oophorectomy and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.