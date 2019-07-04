Overview

Dr. Magdalene Ho, MD is a Dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Ho works at MAGDALENE HO BIGGANS in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.