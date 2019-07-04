Dr. Magdalene Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Magdalene Ho, MD
Overview
Dr. Magdalene Ho, MD is a Dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Ho works at
Locations
Magdalene Ho Biggans7500 Central Ave Ste 109, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (215) 342-1144
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Ho over the past years has been extremely positive. She always diagnosed accurately, and did not drag out any treatments, like some doctors do. I highly recommend her for her service.
About Dr. Magdalene Ho, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1760489710
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ho works at
Dr. Ho has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ho speaks Chinese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.
