Overview

Dr. Magdalena Traudt, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF TAMAULIPAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northeast Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Traudt works at Family Care/Minor Emergency Ctr in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.