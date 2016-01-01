Dr. Sobieszczyk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Magdalena Sobieszczyk, MD
Overview
Dr. Magdalena Sobieszczyk, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Sobieszczyk works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion180 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sobieszczyk?
About Dr. Magdalena Sobieszczyk, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1467520965
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sobieszczyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sobieszczyk works at
Dr. Sobieszczyk has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobieszczyk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sobieszczyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sobieszczyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.