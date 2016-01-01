Overview

Dr. Magdalena Sobieszczyk, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Sobieszczyk works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.